The Agriculture Appreciation Breakfast, entitled “Growing for Tomorrow,” was held at the Franklin First United Methodist Church (UMC) Tuesday morning, March 14th. A full house gathered to savor a Kentucky Proud breakfast of locally provided foods prepared by the Brickyard Café.
Contributors to the menu were Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Farmhouse Produce, Huggins’ Hens, Hampton Premium Meats, Ruby Branch Farms/Caudill Acres, Country Hams, and Simpson County 4-H Members. Danielle Allen and Glory Goods provided the table decorations and Raising Hope, a nonprofit devoted to supporting healthy lives on Kentucky farms, provided staff to run free health scans.
Jason Phillips, Simpson County Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources Education, welcomed the crowd and thanked the many sponsors of the event, noting that gold sponsors contributed $250 and silver sponsors gave $100. He also pointed out the Kentucky Country Ham Project display. “Kaylee Wheeler, who won first prize in the state for her age group, is with us today, and later we’ll be auctioning off her ham,” he said.
Simpson County 4-H’ers take part in the statewide 4-H Country Ham Project, which begins each year in January and ends in August at the Kentucky State Fair. When the project was begun in the late 1990s, there were about forty 4-H participants. This year, according to Catherine Webster, the County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, there will be 1,100 participants.
For Simpson County 4-H’ers, the project takes place at Clifty Farms in Scottsville. There are three sessions. The first involves choosing two hams and salting them. In the second session, 4-H members wash and bag their hams to hang and smoke for eight months. In the third, they oil their hams and select one to show at the State Fair. One hundred and seventy 4-H’ers from the Mammoth Cave area went through the Country Ham Project this year.
Every 4-H’er who enters a ham at the State Fair is also required to give a three-to-five-minute speech. “These speeches take place in numerous rooms with judges,” said Webster. “So, there will be 1,100 speeches this year. It’s controlled chaos.”
Tuesday’s Agriculture Breakfast featured two youth speakers, each introduced by Webster. First was Seth Pinson, President of the Franklin-Simpson Future Farmers of America (FFA). A senior at Franklin-Simpson High School (FSHS), Pinson stated that Kentucky must diversify agriculturally. “Tobacco used to be over twenty% of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, but now is only five%,” he said. He went on to champion agritourism as an effective alternative, citing bourbon distilleries as examples. He noted that the bourbon market in Kentucky has grown over 500% from 25 years ago, that millions of tourists follow the Bourbon Trail, and that one stop is located in Franklin at the Dueling Grounds Distillery. Pinson also applauded Kentucky farmers who have embraced specialty crops such as indigo, strawberries, watermelons, and chia seeds. “These specialty crops are replacing the holes in the tobacco industry,” he said.
The next speaker was Hannah Meador, also a senior at FSHS, who received a 4-H Gold Award and will be traveling to New York on behalf of Simpson County 4-H. Meador remarked that Kentucky is internationally recognized for horses, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Corvettes, and basketball. She followed up by stating that Kentucky falls within the ham belt of the United States — the area in which dried, cured country hams are produced, and thinks that Kentucky should strive to be known for its country ham. Meador said that she had participated in the Country Ham Program at Clifty Farms seven years in a row but still learns something new each year. “For instance,” she said, “I’ve become pretty good at picking a ham to compete at the State Fair.”
Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner, was introduced by Sherri Brown, the Executive Director of the Simpson County Farm Service Agency. Quarles has held the elected post since 2015.
Quarles began by noting that Simpson County contains the largest chia farm in North America. He said that Kentucky has 76 thousand farms, making agriculture the second-largest employer in the state. “It’s a $45 billion industry,” he said.
The Agriculture Commissioner included some noteworthy statistics. “One hundred% of all biscuits that McDonald’s and Cracker Barrell serve on the east side of the Mississippi River come from Kentucky, and 100% of all sausage that Cracker Barrell serves nationwide is made in Kentucky.”
Quarles praised the Kentucky farmers who worked throughout the Covid pandemic. “We learned about supply chain weaknesses in this country because of the pandemic,” he noted, “so we decided to use tobacco settlement dollars to invest in Kentucky-owned meat processors. We have put $7 billion into thirty different USDA-inspected facilities, reducing wait times and strengthening the iconic Kentucky Proud brand.”
Quarles said that Kentucky’s Agriculture Department has negotiated with the public school system — the largest buyer of food in the state — to put Kentucky Proud food items on the menu. “We’re trying to create a generation of Kentucky Proud consumers.”
Kentucky tobacco settlement dollars were placed in a trust many years ago, according to Quarles, and the Kentucky Ag Finance Corporation, which manages $109 million, has an interest rate of 2.95%. “So, if you’re a producer looking to expand an ag business, let us know. We’re trying to make it a little more affordable.”
In local statistics, Quarles shared that Simpson County farms 110 thousand acres and that the value of Simpson County crops and livestock comes to $79 million.
The morning’s final event consisted of auctioning off two hams, led by auctioneer Ron Kirby.
Auctioning off a ham is a regular event at the Kentucky State Fair, with the 2022 ham going for a record-setting $5 million.
On Tuesday, the first ham to be auctioned off was cured by prize-winner Kaylee Wheeler and Hannah Meador cured the second ham to be sold. The total amount brought in from the hams was $2,700.
The high bidder for the first ham was Brandon Harris of Farm Credit Mid-America. The second ham was sold several times—to Judge Executive Mason Barnes, Ryan Forshee of Industrial Power Solutions, Randy Mann of Seldom Rest Farm, and Franklin Grain.
Total proceeds from the breakfast came to $6,450 and will go to benefit the Simpson County 4-H Country Ham Project.
Michelle Estes, Director of the Simpson County Soil and Water Conservation District, closed out the morning with warm thanks to all who attended.
