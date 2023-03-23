FRANWS-03-23-23 AG BREAKFAST

Those in attendance at the Agriculture Appreciation Breakfast held March 14th.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

The Agriculture Appreciation Breakfast, entitled “Growing for Tomorrow,” was held at the Franklin First United Methodist Church (UMC) Tuesday morning, March 14th. A full house gathered to savor a Kentucky Proud breakfast of locally provided foods prepared by the Brickyard Café.

Contributors to the menu were Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Farmhouse Produce, Huggins’ Hens, Hampton Premium Meats, Ruby Branch Farms/Caudill Acres, Country Hams, and Simpson County 4-H Members. Danielle Allen and Glory Goods provided the table decorations and Raising Hope, a nonprofit devoted to supporting healthy lives on Kentucky farms, provided staff to run free health scans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.