John J. Johnson is the guest speaker for the African American Heritage Center’s virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 93rd Birthday Commemoration Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 16, beginning at 3 p.m.
The celebration can be seen on the African American Heritage Center Facebook page.
The Notable Kentucky African Americans Database website says Johnson became the youngest NAACP chapter president in Kentucky at the age of 17. He was state president of the NAACP for 14 years, leaving Kentucky to join the national NAACP office. In 2007, Johnson became the executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights.
John Johnson Avenue in Franklin is named in his honor.
A motorcade and pancake breakfast is planned for the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17.
Lineup preparation for the motorcade begins at 8 a.m. at Greater Taylor Chapel AME Church at 604 Jefferson St.
The motorcade route begins at Greater Taylor Chapel AME Church and ends at First United Methodist Church on the downtown square where the pancake breakfast and a service will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
Harristown Church of Christ Minister Donnie Bland is the guest speaker for the breakfast — service. Tickets are $5 dollars each and can be purchased from any Human Rights Commission member or at the door.
For more information, call Wanda Tuck at 270-776-4945.
Monday, Jan. 17 is the national observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
