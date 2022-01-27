The African American Heritage Center’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Creative Art and Essay Contest is underway through Feb. 21.
The contest is for students attending Simpson County schools, churches or home schooled.
Categories for the contest are Kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, fourth and fifth grade, sixth through eighth grades and ninth through 12th grades.
Prizes will be given in each category.
Art contests are available for each category. Essay contests are available for sixth through 12th grades.
A special program and recognition will be held in March. Winners will also be recognized at the Young Artist Reception in March at the Gallery on the Square with winning entries on display at the Gallery after the reception.
For more information, send an email to AAHC500@gmail.com or call or text Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
