The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved a final development plan for three warehouse spec buildings along the intersection of South Railroad Street and Industrial Drive at its meeting on July 20.
The buildings are planned for 2.25 acres along the northwest side of the intersection across from Simpson County Tire.
And, the planning and zoning commission recommended three zone changes go to the Franklin City Commission for consideration of final approval.
The zone changes are from agriculture to residential for 13 acres, agriculture to business for four acres and agriculture to business for 10 acres along the west side of Bowling Green Road.
The sites join the north side of Windsor Park Subdivision and north side of Lewis Memorial.
