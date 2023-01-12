Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 23 more calls in 2022 than in 2021. During 2022 there were 457 calls, during 2021 there were 434.
F-S Fire Rescue received 54 calls during December 2022 including more than ten to busted sprinkler systems at commercial buildings attributed to frozen water in the lines during extreme cold temperatures on Christmas weekend.
There were no structure fires during December.
Firefighters were called to four traffic collisions involving injury and two for non-injury collisions.
There were four calls to smoke scares, two for CO alarms at commercial buildings and one call each to a trailer fire, a grass fire, a search on land for an individual, an out of control burn and a fuel release.
The remaining calls were false alarms, firefighters were cancelled enroute and unfounded.
