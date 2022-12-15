Stephanie Marr of Scottsville is the winner of a $250 Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate given away from entries submitted during the Small Business Weekend promotion in Franklin. The promotion to generate support for small businesses was held the weekend following Thanksgiving.
Marr’s name for the drawing was entered at 31-West.
Dena Lewis of Clarksville, Tenn. is the winner of a $150 chamber gift certificate. Lewis’ name was also entered at 31-W West.
And, Haley Boyd of Franklin is the winner of a $100 gift certificate. Her name was entered at Willow Hill Marketplace.
For having shoppers from their businesses win the gift certificates 31-West receives a $250 discount and Willow Hill Marketplace receives a $100 discount on their 2023 chamber memberships. There was no $150 discount due to the same business, 31-West, receiving a $250 discount.
For every $20 spent at participating merchants, customers were allowed one entry in the drawing for a $250, $150 or $100 Chamber Gift Certificate.
Steve Thurmond conducted the live drawing for the winning names on Franklin radio station WFKN on Dec. 1.
