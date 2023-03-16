Lisa Deavers, Franklin-Simpson Parks & Recreation Director, presented the 30-year Master Plan to the Simpson County Fiscal Court and the Franklin City Commissioners on March 7th. Deavers opened by stating, “We want to establish a park system that will take us into the future, meet the growth of our area, and serve the needs of our community. Parks and Rec programs are the gateways for healthy, prosperous, and connected communities. They provide open spaces, health and wellness opportunities, and essential services and make Simpson County a more desirable destination.”
She said that implementation of the 30-year Master Plan, which she described as “a bold plan,” will provide those opportunities. While the current park system provides playgrounds, basketball courts, fishing, and team sports — including baseball, softball, and soccer — the park does not have indoor programming which would establish the means for citizens to use the park year-round and offer different avenues for programming. “Programs are the largest source of non-tax revenue for most parks departments.”
In August, the Parks Department conducted a community survey via online and in-person methods and had 298 responses. The input received corresponded with national programming trends: requests for family leisure areas, swim play, swim lessons education, group fitness classes, run/walk groups, and kickball leagues.
The Master Plan creates a more walkable, 2.7-mile perimeter trail within the boundaries, adds two multi-purpose fields, places the ballfields into four quads, and has a community center, community pool, skate park, splash pad, and expanded parking.
Judge-Executive Mason Barnes asked if the parks board had developed stages or time frames for development. Deavers said the back entrance to the park is being considered as a starting place because it’s undeveloped and no buildings would have to be moved. The dog park is in this area of the park and is expected to be completed in 2023.
Barnes asked about a price tag. “If you had a benefactor who would give you all the money, what would you ask for?”
Deavers noted that it is a thirty-year plan and that over that duration, any current estimate would be irrelevant. She said she did not want to throw out a high number and would prefer to go by phases.
Barnes pointed out that an actual figure helps negotiate with partners such as Kentucky Downs.
Deavers said the parks department would prepare a sponsorship package for each stage and added that community civic organizations had been generous and effective.
There was some discussion of flood zones in the park, and Deavers said that no buildings would be placed in flood zones—only trails. “So clean-up would be required, but no structures will be placed in flood zones.”
Deavers said it had been thirteen years since there had been any major park improvements.
She said she expected to have numbers to bring to the budget meeting next month. “The community must let us know if they’re willing to fund the things they want. We can put them in the Master Plan, but it requires community support.”
