FRANWS-03-16-23 PARKS MASTER PLAN

Lisa Deavers, Franklin-Simpson Parks & Recreation Director, presented the 30-year Master Plan to the Simpson County Fiscal Court and the Franklin City Commissioners on March 7th. Deavers opened by stating, “We want to establish a park system that will take us into the future, meet the growth of our area, and serve the needs of our community. Parks and Rec programs are the gateways for healthy, prosperous, and connected communities. They provide open spaces, health and wellness opportunities, and essential services and make Simpson County a more desirable destination.”

She said that implementation of the 30-year Master Plan, which she described as “a bold plan,” will provide those opportunities. While the current park system provides playgrounds, basketball courts, fishing, and team sports — including baseball, softball, and soccer — the park does not have indoor programming which would establish the means for citizens to use the park year-round and offer different avenues for programming. “Programs are the largest source of non-tax revenue for most parks departments.”

