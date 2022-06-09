The Kentucky State Police are conducting a murder investigation involving a Franklin woman and her husband.
Just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, state police received a call of a shooting in Simpson County. Law enforcement responded to the scene in the 600 block of Patton Road, where Tierra N. Williams, 21, was located with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the Medical Center at Franklin, where she was pronounced dead by Simpson County Coroner Kevin Gilbert.
State Police attempted to locate Jeremy D. Williams, 25, in connection with the shooting death of his wife. State police say Williams was found dead in his vehicle on I-65 near the 23-mile marker northbound in Warren County of an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound.
State police detectives are continuing their investigation. They were assisted on the scene by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police, Simpson County Coroner, Simpson County EMS and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Information about the incident was in a state police news release.
