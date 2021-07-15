Simpson County had 2,154 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the report issued Friday, July 9 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Of Simpson County’s cases, 1,973 have recovered and there have been 42 deaths, leaving 139 active cases.
There had been 31,218 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,720 had recovered with 537 deaths leaving 1,961 active cases.
Logan County had 2,876 cases and Warren County had 16,169.
The July 9 report from the Allen County Health Department listed 2,101 cases.
