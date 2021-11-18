The Franklin City Commission approved three ordinances during its regular meeting on Nov. 8.
One ordinance rezones three parcels totaling almost 22 acres near the intersection of West Madison Street and McClendon Road.
The parcels include 14.84 acres from Ag (agriculture) to R-3 (single family/limited multi-family); 4.61 acres from R-2 (single family/duplex) to R-3 (single family/limited multi-family); and 2.52 acres from R-3 (single family/limited multi-family) to B-2 (General Business).
The other rezoning ordinance rezones 34.3 acres on the south side of Highway 100 (Scottsville Road) from Ag (agriculture) to R-1 (single family residential).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone changes.
The third ordinance amends the permit system and or contracts required for parades and special events.
The commission also approved a municipal order adopting guidelines for proclamations the city issues to individuals or organizations to honor or recognize noteworthy events or issues.
