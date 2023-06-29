The January through June 2023 term of the Simpson County Grand Jury issued its final report to Simpson Circuit Court Judge Mark Thurmond on June 14.
During its term, the grand jury heard testimony from approximately 54 witnesses with many of them testifying at more than one session.
The grand jury returned 188 indictments and 12 No True Bills. It also remanded two cases back to Simpson District Court.
The grand jury received no information leading it to believe public properties in Simpson County are not being appropriately managed and maintained. Therefore, no inspections of county-owned or city-owned properties were conducted.
Grand jury inspections of public properties are a matter of custom and are not required by law.
The grand jury reviewed the materials from the May 2023 primary election with no action taken as a result of the materials.
The July through December 2023 term of the Simpson County grand jury will be empaneled on July 5.
