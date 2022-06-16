The Tennessee Valley Authority is urging Warren RECC and its members to reduce electric usage as much as possible during the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily until further notice.
Unusually warm temperatures are causing greater demands on the electric system, which could affect reliability.
WRECC says consumers are encouraged to take proactive steps to reduce electric use. One of the simplest ways to do this is by turning up the thermostat. Raising the thermostat even one degree can help reduce the demands on the electric system and result in a savings on a monthly bill.
Other ways to reduce electric usage include delay using heat-producing appliances like stovetops, ovens, and dryers during peak demand periods and using the microwave oven or grilling outside to keep the kitchen cooler.
Additionally, closing window coverings on the sunny side of the house to block sunlight during the warmest parts of the day can help save electricity.
During temperature extremes, don’t forget to check on relatives, friends, and neighbors to ensure their safety. Pets and livestock will also need a helping hand to remain safe.
To report power outages call 1-888-604-4321. Outages may also be reported through the SmartHub app or by texting #out to 85700 if you are signed up for WRECC texting.
To see current outages, visit www.wrecc.com and click the “View Current Outages” icon.
Warren RECC provides electrical power to rural Simpson County.
