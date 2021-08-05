July’s measurable rainfall in Franklin was almost 1-inch below the month’s average.
During July a total of 3.17 inches of rain was recorded, which is .94 of one inch below the July average of 4.11 inches.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day in July was 1.1 inches on July 10. There were seven days with measurable rain during July.
Through July 31, a total of 27.47 inches of rain had been recorded in Franklin during 2021, which is 2.7 inches below the average of 30.17 inches through the first seven months of a calendar year.
Franklin’s high temperature during July was 93 degrees and the low was 57 degrees. The average daily high temperature was 87 degrees and the average daily low was 67 degrees.
