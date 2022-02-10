The Franklin-Simpson Chamber or Commerce held its 84th Annual Meeting virtually on Jan. 27 via Facebook.
Darla Knight presented the Outstanding Business Leader to All Season Rent All owner Scott Hall. Kelcie Richart presented the Civic Pride Award to David Jernigan with the Franklin Rotary Club. Tim Schlosser presented the Educator of the Year to Trish Coker at Simpson Elementary. Chamber President Mary Pat Bly presented the Outstanding Board Member Award to Knight.
Members Sally Maloney and Dora Sweatt retired from the board.
To watch the event, visit the Franklin-Simpson Ky Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and scroll down to the posted video.
The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce offers memberships to all organizations conducting business in the region. The chamber is located in the Goodnight House at 201 S. Main St. in Franklin.
For more information, contact the chamber by calling 270-586-7609.
