A total of 5.4 inches of measurable rainfall was recorded in Franklin during February, most of which fell during the final three days of the month.
The month’s rainfall was 46 hundredths of an inch more than the February average of 4.94 inches.
Through Feb. 28, a total of 8.77 inches of rain had been recorded during 2021, which is 24 hundredths of an inch more than the average of 8.53 inches through the first two months of a calendar year.
The most rain during a single calendar day in February was 2.7 inches on the last day of the month, Feb. 28, which followed 1.05 inches the previous day and three tenths of an inch two days earlier for a three day total of 4.05 inches.
There were 11 days with measurable precipitation during February including four days with measurable snow. One inch of snow is equal to one tenth of an inch of rain.
February’s high temperature was 68 degrees and the low was five degrees. The average daily high temperature was 41 degrees and the average daily low was 26 degrees.
