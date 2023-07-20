Luna had been at the shelter for seven months before leaving for foster care at Link Up Dog Training. She’s been there for the past month decompressing from the shelter and learning many things. It is also Luna’s last and best chance to get more exposure for adoption. Luna needs to find a home this month. She is a very good girl but suffers from being a large black dog. Statistically, large black dogs are not quickly adopted.
Luna is about 11/2 yrs old and is 70 lbs. She is a mix of American Staffordshire Terrier-Labrador-Basset Hound. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. She is house-trained, crate-trained, and basic obedience trained. She has been doing public access training and improving her leash skills. She has fully sponsored training after adoption with Link Up Dog Training. She has a sponsored adoption fee. Her favorite activities are snuggling and playing fetch. Set up a meet and greet with Luna by texting or calling her foster Darby Haas at 270-993-8512.
