Southern KY Society for Human Resource Managers (SHRM) and Mid-South SHRM partner to provide a job fair with 27 local employers at the Greenwood Mall.
This event will last for three days, Thursday through Saturday, (Aug. 12-14) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For individuals who are unemployed or underemployed, this is an opportunity to meet a range of employers. The industries include manufacturing, banking, school systems, custodial, restaurant, IT and many others.
“Companies are struggling to hire, and people are struggling to advance their careers. This will be one central spot where people can go to get information on companies,” Cori Haber, the program director for the local HR group said in a release. “As well as, find out how to apply for the open positions.”
For more information text Cori Haber at 270-255-5151.
