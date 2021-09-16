Simpson County real and personal property tax rates are 0.1 of 1 cent lower this year than last year.
Simpson Fiscal Court approved second and final reading of this year’s county tax rates ordinance at its Sept. 7 meeting.
This year’s real and personal property tax rates are 10 cents per $100 of assessed value. Last year’s rates were 10.1 cents.
This year’s tax rates are expected to produce revenue of $1,414,836. Last year’s rates generated revenue of $1,327,701. The increase in revenue with the lower tax rates is attributed to growth and higher property values.
There are no changes in the county’s motor vehicle and watercraft tax rates, which remain at 16.1 cents, and no change to the aircraft tax rate, which is 10.5 cents. Each of those three tax rates are per $100 of assessed value.
Anticipated revenue from motor vehicles is $241,285. Anticipated revenue from watercraft is $6,534. Anticipated revenue from aircraft was not listed on a public notice of a public hearing on the tax rates.
No one spoke during a public hearing on the tax rates held prior to the vote on the ordinance.
Fiscal court also approved second and final reading an ordinance amending the county budget by adding $12,340 in revenue and spending.
The revenue is from grants to be used by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office for body vests and office supplies.
The court approved an annual increase to the sheriff’s revenue bond from the current $50,000 to $500,000 during tax collections from Oct. 1, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022.
And, approval was given to the county’s Aug. 31 financial statement — subject to audit.
Simpson Fiscal Court’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 21 beginning at 8:30 a.m. A joint meeting with the Franklin City Commission will be held that same day beginning at noon. Both meetings are scheduled to take place at the Simpson County Courthouse.
