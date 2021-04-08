Simpson County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 1,953 since the pandemic began as of Friday, April 2.
The Barren River District Health Department’s April 2 report said Simpson County’s cases included 1,709 that have recovered and 32 deaths leaving 212 active cases.
There had been 29,137 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 26,493 have recovered with 413 deaths leaving 2,231 active cases.
The district health department says Logan County has had 2,611 cases and Warren County has had 15,095 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reported 1,929 cases in Allen County as of Thursday, April 1.
