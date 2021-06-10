Franklin’s measurable rainfall in May was more than two inches below the May average.
May’s 3.56 inches of rain was 2.07 inches less than the May average of 5.63 inches.
Through May 31 a total of 21 inches of rain had been recorded so far during 2021, which is .91 of an inch less than the average of 21.91 inches through the first five months of a calendar year.
The most rainfall recorded during a single calendar day in May was .09 of one inch on May 9.
There were seven days with measurable rain during May.
Franklin’s high temperature during May was 91 degrees and the low was 42. The average daily high temperature was 75 degrees and the average daily low was 53.
