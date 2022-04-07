Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped four tenths of a% from January to February.
February’s rate for Simpson County was among five counties with the third lowest rate in Kentucky and was the lowest in the Barren River Area Development District.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s preliminary February unemployment rate at 3.2%. The revised rate for January is 3.6%.
Simpson County’s February 2022 unemployment rate was 1.3% below the February 2021 rate of 4.5%.
During February 2022 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,867 people, of which 8,580 were employed and 287 were unemployed.
Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes, Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon and Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond each said the low unemployment rate is good, but there is a need for people to fill job openings here.
“I always like to see the unemployment rate come down. Essentially when you are at 3.2%, in my opinion is basically zero unemployment,” Barnes said. “It tells me that we’ve got hard working people in Simpson County that are all working right now. That’s always a good thing.
“Of course, obviously most of our industry could hire more people, but we’re already basically at such a low unemployment rate that we may have to increase our employee pool some way.”
Barnes said he was told by the general manager at Lowe’s in Franklin that his store is having the hardest time getting employees than at anytime since it’s been in Franklin.
“I think that’s kind of across the board with most of our business and industry. They’re having a hard time getting people,” Barnes said. “With our unemployment rate where it is at essentially everyone who is able and capable of working is at work right now in Simpson County.”
He added, “One thing I think is to our benefit is we are seeing quite a bit of residential growth and expansion, which hopefully will attract folks to locate in this area, which could help fill some of these employment openings that we’ve got.”
Dixon shared the same thoughts as Barnes.
“This is a very good situation in one way to be in is to have the low unemployment that we have,” Dixon said. “But at the same time we have that, we’re having problems with restaurants, with industrial people finding people to work. Everywhere I look I see incentives trying to get people to come to work. That’s a problem when we can’t fulfill the workforce that we’re facing.
“On the other hand, the low unemployment is also very good and we have been able to carry that the last three or four months.”
Thurmond also said that while the low unemployment rate is good, there are job openings in Simpson County that need to be filled.
“When you look at the unemployment rate and you see how low it is in Simpson County, that really, really looks good,” Thurmond said. “One of the things I’ve always said is once you drop below 4% in the unemployment rate, you’re probably really very close to zero%, because of the workforce. There are some people that aren’t going to work or can’t work for whatever reason. So 4%, you get down to that 3.2%, you’re really, really low.
“The problem for our community is, we have openings all over the place for workers and when your unemployment rate is that low, that compounds the problem.
“If you go to almost any industry in our community, they are begging for workers right now. When you travel Main Street, you see all the signs in front of the fast food restaurants that they’re hiring. It is the same thing out in the industrial parks. I could start naming industry after industry after industry that is hurting for those employees.
“So, while it looks really good in the headlines that our unemployment rate is that low, there is a backside to that that is not so good, and that is the fact that we don’t have workers to fill some of the spots where they’re needed.”
Simpson County’s February unemployment rate was lower than the district, state and national rates. The district’s rate was 3.7%, the state’s was four% and the nation’s was 4.1%.
Logan County also had an unemployment rate of 3.2%, which along with Simpson County’s was the district’s lowest and among the third lowest in the state.
Edmonson County and Metcalfe County each had the district’s highest unemployment rate at 4.7%.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 3.7%. Warren County’s was 3.4.
Unemployment rates rose in six counties, fell in 112 counties, and stayed the same in two counties between February 2021 and February 2022.
Woodford County recorded Kentucky’s lowest jobless rate in February 2022 at 2.7%. Magoffin County recorded the highest at 13.7.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
