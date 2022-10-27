Simpson Fiscal Court approved an interlocal agreement with the Kentucky State Police for State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green to continue providing Enhanced 911 dispatch services for Simpson County.

The new agreement is a basic continuation of the current agreement and runs from Jan. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.