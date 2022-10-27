Simpson Fiscal Court approved an interlocal agreement with the Kentucky State Police for State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green to continue providing Enhanced 911 dispatch services for Simpson County.
The new agreement is a basic continuation of the current agreement and runs from Jan. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
The state police post in Bowling Green has provided 911 dispatch for Simpson County for some 11 years.
State police requested $290,000 annually to cover operating costs in order to provide the dispatching service. That amount can be reviewed annually by the state police and the county.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes estimated the cost of providing dispatching services locally to be $800,000 to $900,000.
The county oversees local funding for the dispatching service. Local funding comes from a 911-service fee on water meters in all of Simpson County, with the exception of agricultural irrigation water meters, in addition to a 911 fee on cell phone bills.
“The bottom line is if we want to continue to have 911 service we either have to enter into this interlocal agreement, or we don’t have a service,” Barnes said prior to the vote to approve the agreement.
Also at the meeting, approval was given to a resolution authorizing an application for $2.4 million in state funds to be used by the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority for road improvements related to an industrial project.
Authorization was given for the county attorney to work with the city attorney on changes to the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning bylaws, contingent on Franklin City Commission approval. The bylaws have not been updated since 1990.
Approval was given for the city to construct a small parking area on county-owned property at the city-owned Hoy Park at the intersection of Highway 1008 and 31-W North in an area behind the Fivestar store.
Members of the fiscal court agreed to provide an additional $2,500 this fiscal year to Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan to help the organization meet local needs.
Lee McBrayer was reappointed to a two-year term on the Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service Board of Directors.
