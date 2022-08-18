Final approval has been given for rezoning at a site on 31-W North where warehouses and distribution centers are planned.
The Franklin City Commission at its Aug. 8 meeting approved second and final reading of an ordinance that rezones some 20.5 acres immediately west of Pinnacle Agriculture from agriculture to heavy industrial.
Commissioners accepted the resignation of Code Enforcement Officer Kevin Allen effective Sept. 30.
City manger Kenton Powell is doing code enforcement at this time. Resumes for the code enforcement position are being accepted.
Commissioners gave approval for the Simpson County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to use the city’s Greenlawn Cemetery for historic tours for a date to be determined by the organization. Set up will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with tours beginning at 6:30 p.m. or later.
The commission heard first reading of an ordinance that rezones approximately 2 two acres on North Main Street at the site of Franklin Bank and Trust Company’s main branch from general business to central business.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The zone change is required for the bank’s expansion.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone changes in both zone change ordinances heard at the meeting.
Approval was given to another item relating to Franklin Bank and Trust’s expansion. A portion of North College Street will be closed August 29 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. for a house to be relocated from 310 North College Street to 4:15 North College Street.
Commissioners approved closing College Street on the downtown square on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
A professional services agreement with Barge Design Solutions to manage structural improvements at the city’s water treatment plant was approved at a cost of $115,600. The firm will provide design, bid and construction phase services.
An audit engagement letter with Kirby & Moore, CPAs was approved for the firm to conduct an audit of 2022 fiscal year city finances at a cost of $24,750.
Sally Maloney was appointed to a four-year term on the Franklin Electric Plant Board.
And, first reading of two ordinances were heard. One would adopt a supplement to the city’s code of ordinances adding all ordinances adopted in 2021. The second would annex approximately 30.055 acres on the south side of Highway 100 adjacent to the Summers property into the city limits were heard.
