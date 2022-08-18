Final approval has been given for rezoning at a site on 31-W North where warehouses and distribution centers are planned.

The Franklin City Commission at its Aug. 8 meeting approved second and final reading of an ordinance that rezones some 20.5 acres immediately west of Pinnacle Agriculture from agriculture to heavy industrial.

