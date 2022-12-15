Preliminary development plans for multi-family housing and a warehousing operation were approved by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 6.
The multi-family dwellings are proposed at the corner of Highway 1008 and Kenneth Utley Drive and will consist of eight-plex apartments with a total of 144 proposed units.
The warehousing operation is proposed along Eddings Road in the Stone-Givens Industrial Park.
Also approved was a preliminary development plan for a gazebo at the site where a house was once located behind Franklin Bank and Trust at 317 North Main Street.
And, a final development plan was approved for a new office building for a construction and excavating company at the southeast corner of 31-W South and Geddes Road.
