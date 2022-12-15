Preliminary development plans for multi-family housing and a warehousing operation were approved by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 6.

The multi-family dwellings are proposed at the corner of Highway 1008 and Kenneth Utley Drive and will consist of eight-plex apartments with a total of 144 proposed units.

