A Franklin woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision Aug. 1 at Highway 1008 and North Street.
Katrina R. Miller, 26, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Bowling Green following the 7:30 a.m. collision.
The Franklin police collision report said Miller was the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala involved in the collision with a 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Corey M. Whitworth, 35, of Portland, Tenn.
The report said Whitworth was northbound on Highway 1008 and Miller was westbound on North Street when their vehicles collided.
A child passenger in Miller’s vehicle was listed on the report as injured, but was not taken to a medical facility.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the collision report.
Police say a Franklin man was scammed out of thousands of dollars in a case involving gift cards.
The police report says a woman the man had been in contact with over the phone for three weeks told him his name came up in a money laundering scam and to clear his name he needed to put money on gift cards from Nordstrom’s and Game Stop.
The report says the scammers took about $10,000 off cards purchased by the victim.
It also says the man put approximately $9,500 on other cards; however, the numbers on those cards were not given to the scammers.
Attempts are being made to get back the money spent on the unused cards.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on two counts of sodomy — third degree.
Kenyon Isaac Cole, 27, was also charged with failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Deputy sheriff/detective Cory Jones made the arrest on July 28.
The sheriff’s office arrested a Franklin man on a charge of possession of handgun by convicted felon on July 26.
Harlin E. Dunlap, 63, was arrested about two hours after the sheriff’s office received a call of a person with a gun in the area of Brown Road.
The arrest citation said Dunlap allegedly had a 9-millimeter handgun in his possession.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at 6:15 p.m.
The sheriff’s office arrested an Illinois man on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon on July 22.
Rickea D. Thomas, 35, of Hanover Park, Ill., was also charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security.
The arrest citation said the sheriff’s office received a report about 9 p.m. of a man passed out inside his vehicle at Sudden Service on Scottsville Road. It said Thomas was found passed out in a Honda with a handgun allegedly lying in the vehicle near him.
The citation said the gun was seized by the arresting deputy sheriff, Quintin Wright.
