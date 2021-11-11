Simpson County had 3,217 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the report issued on Friday, Nov. 5 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County’s cases included 2,786 recoveries, and 54 deaths leaving 377 active cases.
There have been 51,522 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, which includes 44,489 recoveries and 709 deaths leaving 6,324 active cases.
The district health department says 50.73% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine, a decrease of almost two% from the previous report.
The report says the decrease in the percentage of the total population that has been vaccinated was caused by data errors being corrected in the state system.
The Barren River District Health Department is scheduling Moderna COVID-19 booster shot appointments for those that qualify.
The district health department says according to recommendations from the CDC, those in the following descriptions are eligible to get their Moderna COVID-19 booster shot:
Age 65 years or older, age 18 or older who live in long-term care settings, age 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions and age 18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings.
The health department says booster shots should be received at least six months after receiving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It is not necessary to receive a booster shot at the same clinic where the first two doses were received.
There are many locations, including pharmacies, providing booster shots. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
The health department says it strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine to do so as soon as possible.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at multiple locations. To find a vaccine near you, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.
If you are 18 years of age or older and want to schedule a vaccination with the Barren River District Health Department, call your local health department and press option 1. The Simpson County Health Department phone number is 270-586-8261.
