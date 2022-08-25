A Simpson County home was destroyed by a fire that started late on the night of Aug. 11.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue was called to 1315 Miller Pond Road at about 10:20 p.m. and was on the scene until approximately 2:10 a.m.
Deputy Fire Chief Nelson Slaughter said the blaze was coming out a front window and into the attic when he arrived.
He said the fire started in a front bedroom and the cause is undetermined after an investigation, but it was believed to be accidental.
He said firefighters were able to remove some clothing from the residence.
Slaughter said Donald White owns the structure and Misty Owens is the tenant. He said two adults and four children occupied the residence.
There were no injuries.
Fire damaged a commercial vehicle tanker trailer on northbound I-65 in Simpson County on Aug. 14.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue was called to the two-mile marker at about 3:20 p.m. and was on the scene until almost 6 p.m.
Slaughter said the fire was in the rear wheels of the trailer and started in the brakes or tires.
There was damage to the trailer, which was hauling paint slurry. Slaughter said none of the slurry, which is not flammable, leaked from the trailer.
He said the driver detached the trailer from the truck cab.
The tanker trailer belongs to Cullum Inc. of Aberdeen, Miss.
There were no injuries.
Fire damaged a commercial vehicle trailer traveling on I-65 in Simpson County on Aug. 6.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue was called to the southbound 2.2 mile marker at 9:10 a.m.
Slaughter said the fire started in the brake area of the trailer that was hauling bags of sand.
The trailer was detached from the truck cab before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters left the scene at 10:10 a.m.
