Former Franklin man pleads guilty to manslaughter - second degree

Samuel Bernett Allen

A former Franklin resident pleaded guilty in Simpson Circuit Court to manslaughter — second degree stemming from a fatal shooting in August 2019.

Samuel Bernett Allen, 47, whose last available address was in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, received a recommended seven-year sentence and would not be eligible for probation or shock probation, subject to final sentencing with credit for time served.

