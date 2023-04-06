A former Franklin resident pleaded guilty in Simpson Circuit Court to manslaughter — second degree stemming from a fatal shooting in August 2019.
Samuel Bernett Allen, 47, whose last available address was in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, received a recommended seven-year sentence and would not be eligible for probation or shock probation, subject to final sentencing with credit for time served.
Final sentencing is scheduled for April 17.
The manslaughter — second degree charge against Allen was amended from murder.
Allen was charged in connection with the shooting death of Tifton C. Gamble, 42, of Franklin, at a residence on Brevard Street on August 5, 2019.
Franklin Police located Gamble on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead later that night at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Jury trial was scheduled to begin in the case on March 21, but was canceled. Allen entered the guilty plea on March 20.
