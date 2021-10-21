Boo Fest returns to the square in downtown Franklin this year on Saturday, Oct. 23 with various fall-themed events from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
“If the numbers are correct it’s the seventh (Boo Fest), it would be eighth technically if we could have had it last year,” Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Director Kim Roberts said. “But with COVID-19 going on last year we couldn’t have it.”
Trick-or-Treating will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. or while candy supplies last.
Lighting of the Pumpkins will be held on the Main Street side of the Courthouse lawn at 6:30 p.m. Approximately 150 pumpkins, including entries from The Pumpkin Carving and Decorating contest, are expected to be on display.
A Scavenger Hunt, presented by the Franklin-Simpson Fair Board, is happening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the area of the square. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. at the covered pavilion.
What is being called Agtivities will be held on College Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Agtivities, presented by the Simpson County Ag Awareness Committee, includes ag games for children, an interactive milking cow, an observation bee hive (unless its too cold) a grainevator and a tractor.
A Petting Zoo and Pony Rides are also included in the Agtivities from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
A Costume Contest, presented by the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council, will be held on the bandstand at 5 p.m. Registration is taking place from 4 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. in the bandstand area.
There are four age categories for children through 12 years old, one category is for teenagers and one is for adults age 20 and over. There are different categories of judging in each age category.
Cash prizes, totaling $500, will be awarded to winners in each judging category.
“We’ve probably had this (costume contest) the last four years with the exception of last year,” Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Director Brownie Bennett said. “We’re glad to have it back. Some things are the same, some things have changed. As you do things every time you learn what works and what doesn’t work. So therefore you make some changes and hopefully you make it better.”
For more information regarding the costume contest, visit the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Facebook page.
The Pumpkin Carving and Decorating Contest is sponsored by the Gallery on the Square.
Participants can carve/decorate/sculpt their pumpkin and turn it in to the Gallery on the Square either Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. or bring them to the east side of the courthouse lawn on Saturday, Oct. 23 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Judging will take place at 4 p.m. with winners announced at approximately 6 p.m.
There are three age categories and three divisions. Cash prizes will be awarded in each division in each age category.
“Last year we did a condensed version and people brought them (pumpkins) into the Gallery and since there wasn’t Boo Fest we allowed people to display them,” Gallery on the Square Director Lisa Deavers said. “We’re excited to have it back and see what people have created this year.”
Information about the Pumpkin Carving and Decorating Contest is available on the Gallery on the Square Facebook page, at GalleryontheSquare.org and the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Facebook page.
Food trucks will be on College Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Halloween music will be played throughout the evening.
Boo Fest is presented by Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, Gallery on the Square, Simpson County Ag Awareness Committee, Franklin-Simpson Fair Board and Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council.
“I always look forward to working with the different groups every year,” Simpson County Extension Agent for Agriculture Jason Phillips said. “This is a good collaboration between all these groups in the downtown area and groups that work throughout Simpson County.
That’s why we can put on events of this magnitude and it go well, because everybody works together and all work together well and take care of their business. This is something we enjoy being able to offer in Simpson County.”
Volunteers for Boo Fest are needed. Contact Kim Roberts at F-S Renaissance at 270-776-1641 or by email kim.fsrenaissance@yahoomcom
College Street in front of the Methodist Church will be closed Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. for Boo Fest.
There is no rain date. If the event is canceled, announcements will be made on sponsors Facebook pages.
