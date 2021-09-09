The Festival on the Square, presented by Graves Gilbert Clinic, will be held Sept. 17-18 in Franklin.
The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Cruise-In will be held Friday, Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on the downtown square with live music from Sons of the Beach.
The Franklin Car Show, hosted by Southern Street Rods, and the Gallery on the Square Arts and Crafts Show will be held Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For car show information, contact Gary Cockriel at 270-792-9140. For vendor information, contact the Gallery on the Square at 270-586-8055 or email@galleryonthesquare.org
