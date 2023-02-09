A Bowling Green man has been indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury on a charge of murder — domestic violence in connection with the death of an Auburn woman whose body was found at a hotel in Franklin.
Kristen Neil Tunks, 52, was also indicted in the case on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Franklin Police conducted the investigation.
Police said friends discovered Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, unconscious in her hotel room at Holiday Inn Express on Dec. 11, 2022.
Paramedics notified the Simpson County Coroner’s office and advised them that Peacock was deceased.
The indictment says her death was caused by manual strangulation and blunt force injuries to her head.
The indictment also says Tunks allegedly concealed Peacock’s cell phone and a knife after he left the Holiday Inn, with intent to impair its verity or availability in the official proceeding, throwing the phone out of his truck window along I-65. It says the knife was allegedly found in a cigar box inside his truck.
Bowling Green Police arrested Tunks on Dec. 19th.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office served the indictment warrant on Feb. 1st.
Tunks is lodged in the Simpson County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000 cash.
A court date of Feb. 27th is set in Simpson Circuit Court.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.