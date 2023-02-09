A Bowling Green man has been indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury on a charge of murder — domestic violence in connection with the death of an Auburn woman whose body was found at a hotel in Franklin.

Kristen Neil Tunks, 52, was also indicted in the case on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

