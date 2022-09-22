Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park on Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Distribution will be drive through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear. Proof of residency is requested.
To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency is required for the household.
For more information, call Community Action at 270-586-3238.
Also, a CSFP Commodity distribution will be held Tuesday in the parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue between the African-American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Recipients must be at least 60 years old, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines.
To apply, call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
— Staff report
