The City of Franklin has approved for yard sales to commence after nearly a year of restrictions due to COVID-19.
The decision to allow yard sales in the city was made on April 12, though no formal vote was taken during the meeting.
Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell said the number of phone calls to the city regarding yard sales is increasing.
Powell said he could not find anything clear from the governor about conducting yard sales.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear paused yard sales in the state last year due to the pandemic.
“I don’t have a problem with opening up yard sales,” City Commissioner Wendell Stewart said. “People now are going to go to (yard sales), people who don’t feel comfortable — it’s left up to their decision at this point.”
Stewart also said he doesn’t think yard sales are essential, but people now have (COVID-19) vaccines and for those who feel comfortable, “that’s ok, be at their own risk.”
A permit is required from the city to conduct a yard sale. According to the city’s website, there is not a fee for a yard sale permit; however, an individual can only be issued three yard sale permits during the duration of one calendar year.
For more information about obtaining a permit, contact city hall at 270-586-4497.
The commission also approved applying for a utilities assistance program grant.
Local governments can apply for up to $200,000 in Community Block Grant funding that can be used to provide assistance to households and customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are in danger of having their utilities disconnected for inability to make a payment on utility bills.
There are zero income guidelines to receive assistance and members of the household do not have to have been unemployed to receive assistance. The only requirement is being impacted by COVID-19.
Commissioner Brownie Bennett said the program will help the city, too, due to unpaid utility bills.
“It’s a win, win,” Bennett said.
A public hearing for comments on the program will be held Monday, April 26 at 11:45 a.m. prior to the city commission meeting.
A resolution designating Greenlawn — Shady Rest Cemetery as an arboretum was approved.
An arboretum is defined by Merriam-Webster as a place where trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants are cultivated for scientific and educational purposes.
The Franklin Garden Club has identified more than 35 species of trees in the city cemetery. The city is providing $500 for tags identifying various trees and woody plants in the cemetery.
The garden club will hold one event each year at the cemetery; however, the guidelines state that the event cannot interfere with a funeral service.
The garden club is submitting an application for ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation.
The commission approved the appointment of Gerald Ogles to the Franklin Housing Authority Board of Directors to fill an unexpired term that runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
And, new wastewater collections department employee Sam Shannon was recognized at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.