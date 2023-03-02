The line up for the 2023 Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series has been released.
The free concerts will be held on the Courthouse lawn bandstand between seven and nine o’clock eight Friday nights between June 16 and Aug. 18.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 5:31 am
The Brandon Harris Band begins the series on June 16 with Buelers Day Off closing the series on Aug. 18.
Other bands and performance dates include Cdock Boyz — June 23; Buffalo Station — June 30; The Randy Nations Band — July 14; Four on the Floor — July 21; Colton Kise — July 28 and Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke — Aug. 11.
The 2023 concert sponsors in addition to Franklin-Simpson Renaissance include Simpson County Tourism, Franklin Bank & Trust Company, EH Harris Lumber Company and Hunt Ford — Chrysler.
The concert schedule is available on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Facebook page.
