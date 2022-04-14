The Franklin City Commission approved second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning property for residential development on North Street at their April 11 meeting.
The ordinance rezones approximately 14.27 acres from light industrial to single family residential and approximately 72.18 acres from heavy industrial to single family residential.
The rezoning is based upon a recommendation by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission from a petition filed by The Merrill R. and Ruth M. Hammons Trust.
Approval was also given to second and final reading of an ordinance increasing salaries for the mayor and city commissioners beginning January 1, 2023. Salary increases cannot take effect during a sitting commissioner’s term in office.
With passage of the ordinance a city commissioner’s salary, beginning with the next term of the city commission, will be $15,000 per year, the mayor’s will be $30,000 per year.
Currently, a city commissioner’s salary is $12,000 per year, the mayor’s is $24,000 per year.
The commissioners and mayors salaries had not been increased in some 15 years.
Commissioners approved emergency replacement of a sewer line between Yokley Street and Chestnut Street at cost of $27,200.
Approval was given for the purchase of a brush chipper at a cost of $50,042.
Also was approved was the purchase of electronic equipment for the police department at a cost of $26,898 using police department drug forfeiture funds.
The commission approved closing College Street in front of the Methodist Church on April 30 from 1 until 6 p.m. for a free event sponsored by the Mission 619 organization for middle school and high school students and their parents. The event is from 2 until 5 p.m.
No action was taken on a request by the Live the Proof Inc. organization for city assistance in acquiring two residences for persons using the organization’s services such as shelter and assistance in finding employment.
Live the Proof founder Tammie McCory said one residence is on 31-W. The other is on Kentucky Avenue near John J. Johnson Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.