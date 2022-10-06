City of Franklin 2022 property tax bills have been mailed to city property owners.
They are in the form of a blue post card, like last year, and are due at face value through Nov. 30. A 10% late penalty will be added after Nov. 30.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
City of Franklin 2022 property tax bills have been mailed to city property owners.
They are in the form of a blue post card, like last year, and are due at face value through Nov. 30. A 10% late penalty will be added after Nov. 30.
Property owners not receiving a tax bill should contact City Hall at 270-586-4497.
Simpson County property tax bills for 2022 have been mailed to property owners and can now be paid. The tax bills are yellow postcard sized bills.
Property owners not receiving a tax bill should go to the Simpson County Sheriff’s website www.simpsoncountysheriffky.org where tax bills can be viewed, printed and paid.
Tax bills can also be paid in the sheriff’s office on West Kentucky Avenue. County property taxes paid through Nov. 1 receive a 2% discount. Face value is due if paid between Nov. 2 and Dec. 31.
A 5% late penalty will be assessed to tax bills paid between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, and a 21% late penalty is added between Feb. 1 and April 15.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.