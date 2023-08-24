Life jacket loaner stations open in Simpson County

Left to right, Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Boating Education Coordinator Marcus Bowling, and Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer stand at a life jacket loaner kiosk at the west boat ramp off Highway 73 East on Aug. 16. Another life jacket loaner kiosk is the Barnes School Road low water crossing.

 Photo by Keith Pyles — Franklin Favorite

A pair of life jacket loaner stations is now available along the West Fork of Drakes Creek in Simpson County due to a partnership between Simpson County officials and the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.

A ceremony to mark the opening of a life jacket loaner station at the west boat ramp off Highway 73 east of Franklin was held on Aug. 16.

