Life jacket loaner stations open in Simpson County

A pair of life jacket loaner stations is now available along the West Fork of Drakes Creek in Simpson County due to a partnership between Simpson County officials and the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.
A ceremony to mark the opening of a life jacket loaner station at the west boat ramp off Highway 73 east of Franklin was held on Aug. 16.
Attending the ceremony were Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Boating Education Coordinator Marcus Bowling, and Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer.
The other loaner station that opened in Simpson County on Aug. 16 is at the Barnes School Road low water crossing in the east side parking area.
Kentucky Fish & Wildlife started the Life Jacket Loaner Station program in June 2021.
The department supplies the necessary signage, life jackets, and building plans for the life jacket loaner stations. Citizen groups or other public agencies obtain the necessary materials and build the informational kiosks to meet the specifications developed and provided by the department.
Simpson Fiscal Court, the Simpson County Detention Center, and the Simpson County Office of Emergency Management partnered together to bring the two kiosks to Simpson County.
All three agencies are recognized on a sticker placed beside the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife logo on the front of each kiosk station sign.
“A couple of years ago, I heard about the one they did in Warren County, they’ve got two of these in Warren County on Drakes Creek. Marty Chandler brought it to the court and said it would be a good idea and so we looked into it,” Palmer said. “It’s just taken some time to get organized, getting everything arranged.
It’s an excellent program, somebody comes down here and they’ve got their little boat or kayak and they’ve got a child that comes along, that’s not prepared, or whatever, they can come over here and grab a life jacket and go out and enjoy the day, be safe and legal. Then bring the life jacket back and put it on the stand, free of charge.”
Palmer worked through fiscal court to get the kiosks and credited the Simpson County Detention Center for building the kiosks.
“I want to give them credit for coming and building them for us,” he said about the detention center’s involvement in the project.
Barnes also commented on the detention center’s role.
“We were just talking about when and how we could get these little stations put up and the jailer, Eric Vaughn, volunteered to bring some inmates out and put them together and we were like hey that’s great.”
Barnes said funding for the materials to build the kiosks was provided by the fiscal court and totaled a little less than $1,000. He said the Department of Fish & Wildlife provided the funds for the life jackets and information posted on the kiosks.
The two locations of the kiosks were picked due to being the two main locations in Simpson County where people enter and leave Drakes Creek.
The life jackets are not limited to kayakers. They can be used by anyone in the water such as in boats or canoes.
“If you are at the creek and need a life jacket, they are there to borrow,” Barnes said.
Life jackets can be returned to either one of the kiosk stations or can also be returned to Palmer’s office or Barnes’s office both in the Courthouse.
With the addition of the two Simpson County kiosks the program now has 15 life jack loaner locations across the state.
Bowling talked about how the life jacket loaner program in Kentucky got started.
“When Covid happened, it pushed everyone outdoors to the water. So kayaking, canoeing, boating recreation really took off,” Bowling said. “So the Department of Fish and Wildlife thought that it may be a good idea to do something for public safety. We came up with the life jacket loaner stations. Several other states do it. We partner with local organizations, governments, and even private citizens. We have a Girl Scout troop that did a loaner station. It’s a partnership to promote water safety for the public.”
State law requires each occupant of a boat to have ready access to a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket that has the proper weight rating. The department recommends that everyone wear a life jacket while boating. Children younger than 12 must wear a life jacket while in the open portion of a boat that is underway.
The life jacket loaner stations are stocked with assorted sizes of U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets provided by the Sea Tow Foundation and the department. The display signage has instructions on how to properly fit and wear a life jacket. Boaters may borrow the life jackets at no cost.
The stations are monitored and inspected regularly. Palmer will conduct the monthly inspections in Simpson County.
Coast Guard-approved lifejackets come in a variety of forms, from compact inflatable types that expand when wet to more economical, rigid types that maintain their full buoyancy all the time. More than 85% of drowning victims in recreational boating accidents were not wearing a life jacket, according to national statistics from the Coast Guard.
Bowling said the fines and court costs for those caught not having a life jacket differs from county to county, but the average is $200.
“Its much better to have one with you, than to not have one with you,” Bowling said.
Individuals or groups interested in partnering with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife on a new life jacket loaner station may complete an application form available on fw.ky.gov. If you have questions about the form, contact Marcus Bowling at marcus.bowling@ky.gov or 1-800-858-1549.
Portions of this story were in a press release issued by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
