The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a White House, Tennessee man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) on April 30.
Derek Lee Johannessen, 40, was arrested following a traffic stop at the Mint Gaming Hall on Nashville Road.
The arrest citation said the drug possession charge was placed after Johannessen was originally arrested on an active warrant issued in Robertson County, Tennessee.
Deputy sheriff Michael Carder made the arrest.
A Franklin woman was injured when the vehicle she was driving left Temperance Road and overturned approximately four times on April 25
Krista M. Harris, 37, was taken by the F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report says Harris was the only occupant of the 2005 GMC Sierra pick up truck that left the road two times after Harris said she met a vehicle pulling a trailer on her side of the road. There were no signs of contact with another vehicle.
The report said the vehicle came to a final rest in a cornfield.
Harris was able to exit the vehicle and flag down a passing motorist to call for help.
Sgt. Brad Harper investigated the accident that happened at about 9:30 a.m.
Franklin Police arrested a College Park, Georgia woman after having to remove her from a Greyhound Bus on April 23.
Britney Nichelle Thomas, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, disorderly conduct, second degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
Police were dispatched at 1:34 a.m. to Keystop on Nashville Road for a woman allegedly being disorderly on the bus and that the bus had to exit the interstate due to Thomas’s alleged behavior.
The arrest citation said police told Thomas she had to leave the bus at which time she allegedly refused and began screaming and disturbing the other bus passengers.
The citation said police were able to remove her from the bus; however, while attempting to arrest Thomas she allegedly did not comply and officers eventually had to use a taser to take her into custody.
Officer Ethan Cook made the arrest.
Franklin Police is investigating a break in at a church.
Nothing was reported taken during the break in at Harristown Church of Christ on Pelham Street.
The offense report says force entry was gained through a window resulting in $200 damage.
The break in occurred the night of April 20 or early the following morning.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
A Franklin man was injured when the vehicle he was driving struck the back of a trailer parked on Hillcrest Drive on April 20.
Jeffry D. Randolph, 67, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
Police say Randolph was driving a 2022 Toyota Highlander that struck the back of the trailer. Police said no lights were on the trailer and pick up truck it was connected to. The area was also not lighted.
Police also say the impact drove the trailer under the rear of the unoccupied truck, a 1991 Ford F150.
The collision happened at about 7:50 p.m.
Officer Timothy Summers filed the collision report.
A Woodburn teenager was injured when the vehicle he was driving left Turnertown Road and overturned on April 17.
The teenager was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Bowling Green for treatment.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said the teenager was the only occupant of the 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck that left the road 5.7 miles northwest of Franklin just after 7 a.m. The report said it is believed the pick up truck overturned once and came to final rest upright.
Deputy sheriff Zach Duke filed the collision report.
