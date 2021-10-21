Franklin City Commission discussed three planning and zoning issues during its meeting on Monday, Oct. 11.
First reading of an ordinance setting new planning and zoning permit and inspection fees was heard.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
If the ordinance is given approval on second reading votes by both the city commission and Simpson Fiscal Court, the new rates will take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
The rates were last updated in 1986.
The commission did not take action on a proposed moratorium on residential construction in a business zone until Feb. 1, 2022. The moratorium was proposed in order to receive information about policies in other communities for residential construction in business zones.
The commission authorized Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell to work with F-S Planning and Zoning Administrator Carter Munday to study the issue of residential development in a business zone and hire a consultant at a cost not to exceed $10,000, if necessary, and bring their findings to the city commission for further discussion.
The commission heard from local real estate professionals and one attorney voicing concern about the proposed moratorium before authorizing Powell to work with Munday on the issue.
Authorization was given to prepare an ordinance adopting a proposed subdivision regulations update. First reading of the ordinance is tentatively planned for the city commission’s regular scheduled November 8 meeting.
Commissioners approved requests to close College Street on the downtown square in front of the Methodist Church for two events — Boo Fest on Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Trunk-or-Treat on Oc. 31 from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Wayne Powell was appointed to the Franklin Electric Plant Board for a term that runs through Sept. 30, 2025.
Commissioners approved second reading of two ordinances — one establishing for bid a non-exclusive franchise for telecommunications or related non-cable franchise.
The ordinance was prepared after the city was approached by a company wanting to provide Internet service.
And, one ordinance awards the city’s natural gas franchise to Atmos Energy and Millennium Energy.
First reading of an ordinance amending the city’s budget to reflect changes in revenue and appropriations was heard.
And, commissioners accepted the resignation of officer Jacoby Sharklett from the Franklin Police Department.
Prior to the meeting commissioners held a downtown community walk to visit areas of improvements the city has made to parking and alleys and discussed possible future improvements.
