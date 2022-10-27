The purchase of two new school buses, a financial audit report, and dates for fall break for the next school year were among the 27 items approved by the Simpson County Board of Education on Oct. 20 during its regular monthly meeting.
The 2023 model year Thomas School Buses are being purchased at a total cost of $275,487 through the Kentucky State contract purchase program. General funds in the school budget are being used for the purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.