Funding awarded to replace water lines in city and county

Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman awarded $682,076 in funding to the City of Franklin and Simpson County Water District through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program on March 24 during ceremonial check presentations at the Simpson County Courthouse.
The funding includes $501,902 to the city to rehabilitate 125 manholes and replace waterlines along Morgantown Road and U.S. 31-W north; and $180,174 to the county water district to replace 43,000 feet of waterlines to improve service to 93 households.
“Kentucky families deserve clean water — a basic human right — as well as access to safe and well-maintained roads, educational opportunities and support when they need help,” Beshear said. “Today’s investments show what we can accomplish when we put our values into action.”
Beshear was not at the ceremonial check presentations. His comments were included in a press release about the funding.
“Investments in infrastructure, like high-speed Internet, clean water, roads and bridges, provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy today,” Coleman said.
“We are excited that Lt. Governor Coleman presented us with funding from the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program,” Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said. “It is good to see the state placing such an emphasis on these types of projects. It will certainly be a big help in improving our rural water service here in Simpson County.”
“The City of Franklin is growing at a rapid pace, and the improvements to our water and wastewater system are vital to our community,” Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said. “The funds from the Better Kentucky Plan will allow the City of Franklin to replace over 4,600 feet of water lines, which will ensure cleaner drinking water for a number of residents, commercial businesses and restaurants. The funding will also allow for the replacement of 130 manholes providing a cleaner environment in our community.”
“Our aging infrastructure is a challenge. We have over 400 miles of water line to get out to all the farms and all the communities here, and a lot of that is starting to fail,” Simpson County Water District General Manager John Dix said. “This funding will allow us to start replacing that. We’ve already replaced a big section of it the last two years, and we’ve got more to do to make sure everyone has quality drinking water all the time, that’s the challenge.”
The press release said as part of the Better Kentucky Plan, the Cleaner Water Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. The 2021 General Assembly appropriated $250 million at the close of the assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky. The Barren River Area Development District submitted the funding request for this project to the KIA.
