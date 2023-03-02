The use of federal funds for construction of a proposed new county clerk’s building and making improvements at Community Park were discussed at Simpson Fiscal Court’s Feb. 21 meeting.

Fiscal court voted to seek requests for proposals for architectural and engineering work for a new county clerk’s building proposed on a vacant lot at the corner of East Kentucky Avenue and North Court Street across the street from the sheriff’s office. The site is the former Ditmore property.

