The use of federal funds for construction of a proposed new county clerk’s building and making improvements at Community Park were discussed at Simpson Fiscal Court’s Feb. 21 meeting.
Fiscal court voted to seek requests for proposals for architectural and engineering work for a new county clerk’s building proposed on a vacant lot at the corner of East Kentucky Avenue and North Court Street across the street from the sheriff’s office. The site is the former Ditmore property.
Bids could be sought for construction of the building once those costs are determined.
American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA funding, the county received will be use to fund the construction. The county received $2.2 million in ARPA funding. There are guidelines and deadlines for the use of the funds.
Fiscal court voted to commit $1 million to purchase a certificate of deposit, also known as a CD, from a bank and use it along with interest it obtains toward funding proposed improvements at F-S Community Park. The county treasurer will obtain interest rates from different banks and the CD will be purchased at fiscal court’s next meeting on March 7.
A certificate of deposit, or CD, is defined as a type of savings account with a fixed interest rate that’s usually higher than a regular savings account.
The money to purchase the certificate of deposit will include $726,474 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as CARES Act, money awarded to the county during the COVID-19 pandemic. The remainder of the money will come from the county’s general fund.
The Franklin City Commission will be approached about also providing funding for the improvements. The city and county jointly fund the parks department.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said fundraisers are planned and corporate sponsorships are being sought to help fund the improvements.
No announcements have been made regarding the master plan for improvements planned at the park in upcoming years.
“Nearly $3 million of the money we are talking about today, roughly $2.2 million in ARPA money and the $726,000 of the CARES money is money the federal government sent out…whatever their purpose for sending it out was, they sent it out to local governments,” Barnes said.
He also said F-S Parks Director Lisa Deavers is attempting to secure a grant to fund walking trails at the park. If approved the grant will provide $200,000 and will require local funding of $50,000.
A change to the county roads paving list adding Charlie Butts Road and dropping Kenny Perry Drive was approved. The change was due to pending bridge work on Kenny Perry Drive that will not be done prior to the end of the fiscal year on June 30. The work on Kenny Perry Drive is expected during the 2023 — 2024 fiscal year.
Larry Gomer was appointed to a four-year term on the Simpson County Water District Board beginning April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.