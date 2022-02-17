Franklin Police charged a Gallatin, Tennessee man with robbery and kidnapping an adult along with other charges stemming from alleged incidents in October 2021.
Maurice Shelby Fletcher, 30, is also charged with two theft charges including one involving an auto, third degree terroristic threatening and engaging in organized crime.
The indictment placing the charges says on Oct. 24, 2021 Fletcher with the intent to accomplish the theft allegedly used physical force and the threat of potential deadly force and also unlawfully restrained the victim.
According to the indictment, Fletcher allegedly threatened to commit a crime likely to result in death or serious physical injury to another person, placed the victim in apprehension of imminent physical injury and collaborated with two other people to promote or engage in a felony offense.
And, he is also accused in the indictment of stealing a 2016 Hyundai Accent, an I-Pad, jewelry and other personal items all belonging to the same person.
Detective Travis Frank investigated.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fletcher on the indictment warrant on Jan. 26.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
The Simpson County Sheriffs’ Office arrested a Bowling Green man on nine charges following a traffic stop on Feb. 8.
Jeffery Edward Whitaker, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — second offense methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and possession of burglary tools.
Other charges includ failure to notify address change to department of transportation and four traffic violations.
The arrest citation said suspected methamphetamine was allegedly in Whitaker’s possession and suspected marijuana roaches was allegedly in the vehicle.
The citation said a sawzall, pipe cutters, bolt cutters and other tools to cut and remove pipe were also allegedly in the vehicle driven by Whitaker.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest at 11:15 p.m. after the traffic stop on West Madison Street.
Drug charges were placed against a Westmoreland, Tennessee man and Franklin woman after a vehicle they were in was stopped by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Feb. 4.
Bobby Comer, III, 32, and Amanda Nichole Loveall, 29, were both arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — deliver or manufacture along with tampering with physical evidence.
Comer, the driver of the vehicle, was also charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and two traffic violations.
Ms. Loveall, a passenger, was also charged with possessing license when privileges are revoked and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Listed on the arrest citations as allegedly being inside the vehicle were items containing a green leafy substance, suspected methamphetamine along with needles.
The citations said items allegedly found in a bag lying in the roadway, allegedly tossed from the vehicle, include baggies containing a green leafy substance, a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale that had suspected marijuana and methamphetamine residue on it.
And, the citation said Comer allegedly had in his possession approximately $671 in different denominations.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests in the parking lot of Baymont Inn on Nashville Road after stopping the vehicle at 10:20 p.m.
A Franklin woman was charged with promoting contraband after allegedly being found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a suspected medication pill at the Simpson County Detention Center on Feb. 7.
Teresa Rippy, 27, was also charged with illegal possession of legend drug and possession of methamphetamine.
The arrest citation said Ms. Rippy was at the jail after being arrested earlier that night by Franklin Police. The earlier charges were one for misdemeanor theft — shoplifting and two for failure to appear.
Franklin Police Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest on the drug charges just before midnight.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Leighton, Alabama man on two drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Salem Road on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Cammeren Logan Morehead, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana in addition to drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance — security and excessive windshield — window tinting.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle driven by Morehead included marijuana cigarettes, rolling papers, baggies containing marijuana residue and a baggie containing a substance identified as methamphetamine.
The citation said Morehead was also allegedly in possession of a cigarette pack containing suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest at about 6:50 p.m.
A Franklin man told police someone gained access to his bank account and credit cards and stole more than $1,053 from his checking account.
The offense report said the suspect sent text messages to the victim telling him the suspect hacked his accounts and changed identifying information.
The theft happened between Feb. 4 and when it was reported four days later.
Franklin Police Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
A Robinson, Illinois man faces five counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors stemming from alleged incidents in Simpson County.
The Simpson County grand jury indicted Steven Bennett Queen, 30, on the charges and also on single charges of sodomy and persistent felony offender.
The indictment says the incidents allegedly occurred from May 2019 through February 2021.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Queen was arrested on Feb. 2.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2007 Kia Sportage belonging to a Walmart employee and was stolen while the employee was at work.
Officer Clayton Montgomery filed the report on the theft.
A Franklin woman faces a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
Ruby Ford, 40, is also charged with persistent felony offender.
A Simpson County grand jury indictment says she allegedly possessed methamphetamine with intent to traffic on or about Feb. 24, 2021.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force investigated the case. She was arrested on Jan. 26.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
Franklin Police is investigating an act of criminal mischief on
Jan. 29 resulting in more than $10,300 damage at the drive
thru lane at Franklin Bank and Trust’s South Main branch.
The offense report said a vehicle damaged a vacuum line and steel poles around the line. The concrete foundation that the post and line go into was also damaged.
Officer Clayton Montgomery filed the offense report.
A Franklin woman was arrested on a warrant placing six charges against her.
Bridget D. Skaggs, 46, is charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession. All four charges are enhanced offenses.
She is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property — firearm.
A Simpson County grand jury indictment says on January 19 she allegedly had possession of methamphetamine in her bedroom and garage, a pill identified as Xanax, marijuana, items used in the consumption of illegal drugs and a stolen pistol.
Ms. Skaggs was charged by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and arrested by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on the warrant on Monday, Feb. 7.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
A Franklin man was arrested on a Simpson County grand jury indictment warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
Ismet Pleh, 37, is also charged with drug paraphernalia buy or possession.
Pleh is accused in the indictment of being in possession of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine on Nov. 3, 2021.
Franklin Police Office Michael Jones placed the charges.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Shauntel Mincy made the arrest on Feb. 3.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
