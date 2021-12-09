A Bethpage, Tennessee man was arrested on 21 charges following a vehicle pursuit by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office that ended when the vehicle being pursued collided with another vehicle on Friday, Nov. 26.
Michael W. Simpson, 35, was arrested after the pursuit that began following an attempted traffic stop of a vehicle he was allegedly driving in the 100 block of Geddes Road and ended when the collision happened two minutes later on Tyree Chapel Road.
An arrest citation said two people occupied the other vehicle involved in the collision, investigated by Kentucky State Police. Information about possible injuries was not available.
The citation said suspected methamphetamine was allegedly in Simpson’s possession and in the vehicle he was allegedly driving. Suspected suboxone along with used syringes and a spoon with residue on it were also allegedly in the vehicle.
Simpson was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment along with single counts of failure of owner to maintain required insurance — security, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance — second offense — aggravator circumstance.
Other charges include possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia buy or possession, possession of a controlled substance — second degree — drug unspecified, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and driving without license/negligence in accident.
Still other charges include criminal mischief, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, fleeing or evading police in motor vehicle, resisting arrest and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Simpson was also charged with six traffic violations.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright was involved in the pursuit and made the arrest both at about 10:30 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office charged a Franklin woman with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Chelsey Lynn Edelen, 30, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, failure to notify address change to department of transportation and no registration plates.
The arrest citation said Ms. Edelen was allegedly in possession of a needle and a jar each containing suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the traffic stop and then made the arrest at about 11 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin woman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine after a traffic stop of a vehicle she was a passenger of on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Amanda S. Gregory, 36, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The traffic stop was made at about 11 p.m. in the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot on North Main Street.
The arrest citation said two glass smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine residue and a folded sheet of paper containing suspected methamphetamine were allegedly were in the vehicle within access to Ms. Gregory.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the traffic stop and the arrest.
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a possession of methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Nashville Road by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Nov. 29.
Travis Lee Dukes, 27, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and two traffic violations.
The arrest citation said a smoking pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine and a baggie containing a white crystal like substance were allegedly inside the vehicle driven by Dukes.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the traffic stop and the arrest just after 1 a.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Nashville, Tennessee man on two drug charges on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Bartolo Gomez-Perez, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy or possession.
The charges were placed following a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Gomez-Perez was a passenger on South Main Street at about 10:30 p.m.
The arrest citation said a bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine and a pipe with residue on it were allegedly in the vehicle where Gomez-Perez was sitting.
Officer Michael Carder made the traffic stop and arrest.
A Portland, Tennessee woman was arrested in Simpson County on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patricia Lynn Gregory, 43, following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road.
Ms. Gregory was also charged with failure of owner to maintain required insurance — security, no operators — moped license and excessive windshield — window tinting.
The arrest citation said a jar containing suspected methamphetamine was allegedly found inside the car Ms. Gregory was driving and was the lone occupant.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the traffic stop and arrest on Saturday, Nov. 27.
A two-vehicle head on collision on Bowling Green Road injured three people on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
A Franklin woman, Heather M. Larue, 39, was flown by helicopter from the Medical Center at Franklin to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
A Bowling Green man and woman, Sian K. Thang, 44, and Ms. Niang K. Lian, 46, were both taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said Ms. Larue was the driver and only occupant of a 2015 Honda Pilot involved in the collision with a 2017 Toyota Rav4 driven by Thang in which Ms Lian was a passenger.
The report said Ms. Larue was traveling north and Thang was traveling south when their vehicles collided in the 6,000 block of Bowling Green Road.
Deputy sheriff Zach Duke investigated the collision that happened at 5:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.