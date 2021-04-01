The Barren River District Health Department is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older in all eight of its county clinics, which includes Simpson County.
The district health department is now scheduling appointments for April for those 18 years of age and older.
Due to vaccine supply, vaccine clinics will occur on specific days for each county.
Once the appointments are full for April, appointments will be scheduled beginning in mid-April for May.
A link to the website to schedule an appointment is available at www dot barren river health dot org.
For those who do not have Internet access and do not have someone to assist them with the online process, call the Barren River District Health Department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 270-781-8039 and press option one.
The KY COVID-19 Hotline, which is 800-722-5725, can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
— Submitted
