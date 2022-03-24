Simpson County had nine more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on March 18. It was the first report issued since March 11.
Simpson County has had 5,759 confirmed cases and 87 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
As of March 18, there had been 85,858 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, including 171 new cases since the previous report. The number of deaths in the district totaled 1,003, an increase of nine since the March 11 report.
The district health department says 56.38% of Simpson County’s population has a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 17 hundredths of a% since the previous report.
