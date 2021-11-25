A Community Thanksgiving Meal served by People Serving People will be held Thursday, Nov. 25 at the Boys and Girls Club on Court Street in Franklin.
Drive-thru and deliveries only will be available.
The drive thru is open from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For drive thru meals follow the signs and enter on East Madison Street. Those coming to the drive thru should wear a mask and not exit the vehicle.
Deliveries should be limited to those without transportation.
The deadline to register for a meal was Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. For more information about registering for a meal, call or text 270-776-5631.
