Franklin City Hall, the Simpson County Courthouse and annex along with the Simpson County Justice Center are all closed Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.
The administrative offices of Franklin Police and Simpson County Sheriff’s Office are closed Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Police officers and deputies will be on duty and can be reached by calling 270-586-8824. A direct line to dispatch is available in the police station lobby on Court Street.
The Franklin branch of the U.S. Post Office is closed Saturday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day with no services available including no mail delivery and no window service.
