The 19th Annual 400 Mile Sale along Highway 68-80 in Kentucky is happening the first weekend in June and the organizers want you to help bridge a gap if you’re not planning to be among the thousands who will be hunting for treasures.

Tara Hall, director of the 400 Mile Sale, said, “Right now there are people from Ontario, Canada, to Florida who are planning their trip based on where the most sales are registered. Many will begin in Marshall County and travel as far as Elkton before turning around. Others will begin or end in Bowling Green and travel east or west as far as they can go before turning around.” She points out that Logan County is missing in this equation.

