The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Madison, Tennessee woman on drug charges after a traffic stop on Anand Drive of a vehicle in which she was a passenger.
Nikki D. Harper, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — heroin, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and possession of marijuana.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found in Ms. Harper’s purse included a green leafy substance, multiple used syringes and a digital scale with a white substance on it. A pipe containing a white crystal like substance was also allegedly found in the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was cited for traffic offenses.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest on Monday, Sept. 27 at about 10:50 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Nashville, Tennessee man on a charge of criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a gaming machine at Kentucky Downs on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Nedeljko Trubajic, 58, faces the charge.
The arrest citation said Kentucky Downs security told police that a male punched the screen of a gaming machine, breaking it.
The citation said the machine’s screen was shattered and appeared to have been hit.
The cost to repair the screen was estimated at more than one thousand dollars.
Officer Troy Lamastus arrested Trubajic at Kentucky Downs at 1:25 a.m.
A Russellville woman was injured when the vehicle she was driving left Russellville Road and came to rest in a pond at the intersection of George Taylor Road on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at about 1:50 p.m.
Janice L. Henderson, 55, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said Ms. Henderson was the only occupant of the 2007 Ford Escape.
The report said two individuals were on the scene removing Ms. Henderson from the vehicle when deputy sheriff Cory Jones arrived. Jones helped her out of the pond and up an embankment.
The collision report said the eastbound vehicle went onto the side of the road at which time Ms. Henderson lost control and the vehicle spun 180 degrees.
The vehicle then crossed the roadway before going into a ditch, slid over George Taylor Road, went off the road and down the embankment coming to rest on the driver’s side in the pond.
The report said a fence post and fence wire on private property was damaged in the collision.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dunville, Kentucky man on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Cody D. Rice, 56, was also charged with possession of marijuana along with failure to or improper signal and obstructed vision and or windshield.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle driven by Rice included marijuana, suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrest.
A Portland, Tennessee woman and Franklin man were arrested on drug charges after Franklin Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart on Friday, Sept. 17.
Jessica Marie Tilley, 39, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
She was also charged with theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found in her purse included suspected marijuana and a pill identified as Alprazolam. She was also allegedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
The citation also said Ms. Tilley allegedly scanned items with bar codes she had taken off of other merchandise.
Also arrested was Kyle Dylan Henson, 27, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession along with giving an officer false identifying information.
There were also five warrants for Henson’s arrest. Charges in the warrants were not listed on the arrest citation.
The citation said Henson rode to Walmart with Ms. Tilley and suspected marijuana was allegedly located in the passenger side of the vehicle where he had been sitting.
Also allegedly in the vehicle were two backpacks identified as belonging to Henson that allegedly contained syringes and paraphernalia.
The citation said Henson allegedly gave another person’s name and date of birth when police made contact with him.
Officer Troy Lamastus arrested Ms. Tilley. Officer Michael Carder arrested Henson.
A Portland, Tennessee man was arrested by Franklin Police on six charges including possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Jared Omar Mullen Pero, 41, was also charged with fleeing or evading police on foot, wanton endangerment, public intoxication — excludes alcohol, resisting arrest and giving officer false identifying information.
Police made contact with Pero on the sidewalk across the road from Kentucky Downs after being called to male that was walking and looked to be sick.
The arrest citation said after making contact Pero allegedly gave another person’s name and ran across the road to the Kentucky Downs parking lot after being told he was being arrested, nearly being struck by two vehicles as he fled.
The citation said Pero allegedly refused to comply with police when taken into custody outside a trailer in the parking lot.
And, the citation said Pero was allegedly found in possession of bags containing pills, pink powder and white powder.
Officer Jenna Trodglen made the arrest at 4:30 p.m.
Franklin Police placed a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge against a Morgantown man following a traffic stop at IGA on East Cedar Street on Sunday, Sep. 12.
Devin B. Nichols, 23, was also arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, failure to produce insurance card and no registration plates.
The arrest citation said a bag containing suspected methamphetamine and pipes commonly used for methamphetamine and marijuana were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle driven by Nichols.
Office Craig Hansen made the arrest.
Franklin Police cited a Franklin woman after she allegedly was found in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine at the Simpson County Detention Center.
Ashley L. Lyon, 30, was cited on Saturday, Sept. 11 for promoting contraband and possession of methamphetamine.
The citation said Ms. Lyon was originally arrested for theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting after allegedly attempting to leave Walmart with some $116 worth of unpaid for items.
The citation said Ms. Lyon was allegedly found in possession of the suspected methamphetamine while being searched at the detention center.
Officer Michael Carder issued the citation on the charges placed at the detention center. Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest on the theft charge.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on two drug charges after a traffic stop of a motorcycle he was operating on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Ray Renick, 68, was charged with prescription controlled substance not in proper container and possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified along with no motorcycle operator’s license and unapproved or no eye protective device — motorcycle.
The traffic stop was on North Main Street at 2:30 p.m.
The arrest citation said Renick was allegedly in possession of a baggie containing suspected oxycodone hydrochloride pills.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
